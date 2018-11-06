bluebird bio (BLUE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLUE. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered bluebird bio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered bluebird bio from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $209.74.

bluebird bio stock opened at $136.10 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $236.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 2.31.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.90) by $0.17. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a negative net margin of 1,326.02%. The business had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.73) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $202,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,833.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.07, for a total value of $40,940.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,278. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio by 10,811.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in bluebird bio by 635.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

