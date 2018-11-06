Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT updated its FY 2018 guidance to $0.66-0.68 EPS.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood set a $11.00 price target on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.30.
In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, Chairman Ramin Kamfar bought 1,386 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.56 per share, for a total transaction of $29,882.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO James G. Babb III bought 3,000 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $33,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,386 shares of company stock valued at $85,992. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.
