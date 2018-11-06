Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT updated its FY 2018 guidance to $0.66-0.68 EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood set a $11.00 price target on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.30.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, Chairman Ramin Kamfar bought 1,386 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.56 per share, for a total transaction of $29,882.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO James G. Babb III bought 3,000 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $33,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,386 shares of company stock valued at $85,992. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/bluerock-residential-growth-reit-brg-posts-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.