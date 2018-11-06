BMO Capital Markets Raises Pembina Pipeline (PPL) Price Target to C$54.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PPL. GMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.42.

TSE:PPL opened at C$45.05 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$37.60 and a 12 month high of C$47.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 24th.

In related news, insider Cameron Goldade sold 2,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.96, for a total transaction of C$51,920.00. Also, Director Henry William Sykes bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$46.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,824.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,815 shares of company stock valued at $129,248.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The company operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota; and owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude project and the Horizon project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; and operates Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

