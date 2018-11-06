BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.7% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $207,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 180,406.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,848,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842,959 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 198,956.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,340,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338,491 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Amazon.com by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 198,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $287,629,000 after acquiring an additional 148,654 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418,279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,410,791,000 after acquiring an additional 111,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Amazon.com by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,172,604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,697,157,000 after acquiring an additional 111,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,627.80 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,108.77 and a 1-year high of $2,050.50. The stock has a market cap of $814.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,899.96, for a total value of $3,661,222.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,161 shares in the company, valued at $6,005,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,905.00, for a total value of $952,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,952 shares of company stock worth $62,436,285. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morningstar reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,870.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,091.53.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

