Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $71.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.66 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 9.73%. On average, analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BCEI stock opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $521.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $40.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

