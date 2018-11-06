Bonavista Energy (BNP) Earns Underperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their underperform rating on shares of Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) in a research note released on Friday morning. Raymond James currently has a C$1.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$1.70 to C$1.85 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.55 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.55 in a report on Friday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.13.

TSE BNP opened at C$1.42 on Friday. Bonavista Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.11 and a 12-month high of C$2.95.

Bonavista Energy Company Profile

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. As of December 31, 2017, its proved reserves totaled 275.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; and proved plus probable reserves were 437.7 million barrels of oil equivalent.

