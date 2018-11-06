Box Ships (TEUFF) & SEACOR Marine (SMHI) Critical Survey

Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF) and SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Box Ships and SEACOR Marine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Box Ships 0 0 0 0 N/A SEACOR Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Box Ships has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEACOR Marine has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Box Ships and SEACOR Marine’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Box Ships $17.49 million 0.01 -$226.62 million N/A N/A SEACOR Marine $173.78 million 2.05 -$32.90 million N/A N/A

SEACOR Marine has higher revenue and earnings than Box Ships.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.4% of SEACOR Marine shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of SEACOR Marine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Box Ships and SEACOR Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Box Ships N/A N/A N/A SEACOR Marine -21.65% -17.17% -8.39%

Summary

SEACOR Marine beats Box Ships on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Box Ships Company Profile

Box Ships Inc. provides commercial management services to shipping companies worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Voula, Greece.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; construction, well work-over, and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services. The company is headquartered in Houma, Louisiana.

