Bp Plc Acquires 43,400 Shares of Allergan plc (AGN)

Bp Plc increased its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Allergan were worth $16,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Allergan by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Allergan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,708,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,020,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,372,000 after acquiring an additional 72,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 3rd quarter valued at $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

AGN opened at $165.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. Allergan plc has a 1 year low of $142.81 and a 1 year high of $197.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Allergan had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.61%.

AGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Allergan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.18.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Boccuzi purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $190.59 per share, with a total value of $171,531.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $190.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

