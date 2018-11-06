Bp Plc Acquires Shares of 150,000 Unum Group (UNM)

Bp Plc acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,862,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 95.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Unum Group by 12,500.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNM. Barclays reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. TheStreet cut Unum Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $33.27 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 4.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

