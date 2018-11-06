BP plc (BP) Position Reduced by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. lessened its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in BP were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BP. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in shares of BP by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 109,879 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 825,889 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 63,871 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 2.2% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BP opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83. The stock has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.29. BP had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $79.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.79%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BP shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised BP from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of BP to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Santander upgraded shares of BP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

