Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 350 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth $108,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth $111,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth $166,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.
AMGN stock opened at $189.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.08. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.31 and a 1-year high of $210.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.24. Amgen had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.
AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Amgen from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amgen to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.55.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.
