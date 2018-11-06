Braemar Hotel & Resorts (BHR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 6th.

Get Braemar Hotel & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHR opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Braemar Hotel & Resorts has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Braemar Hotel & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Braemar Hotel & Resorts had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Braemar Hotel & Resorts will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Braemar Hotel & Resorts’s payout ratio is 39.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Braemar Hotel & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Braemar Hotel & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Braemar Hotel & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Braemar Hotel & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $151,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braemar Hotel & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotel & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotel & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.