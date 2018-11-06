Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shares Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 412,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,062,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,813,000 after purchasing an additional 170,360 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 928,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,635,000 after acquiring an additional 83,708 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 16,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. Guggenheim began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.42.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $70.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

