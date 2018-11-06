British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in Momo Inc (MOMO)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 118,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Momo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the second quarter valued at $167,114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Momo by 104.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,494,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $195,519,000 after buying an additional 2,300,100 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd boosted its position in Momo by 194.9% in the second quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,547,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,971 shares during the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in Momo in the second quarter worth about $44,430,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Momo in the second quarter worth about $27,070,000. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. Momo Inc has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $54.24.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Momo had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $494.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Momo Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Standpoint Research raised Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.41.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

