Brokerages Anticipate Allstate Corp (ALL) Will Post Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings of $2.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allstate’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.75. Allstate posted earnings per share of $2.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allstate will report full year earnings of $9.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allstate.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share.

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.77.

Allstate stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.56. The company had a trading volume of 25,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,847. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Allstate has a 1 year low of $88.29 and a 1 year high of $105.36.

In other news, EVP Harriet K. Harty sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $1,039,618.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,095.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,511,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $959,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,730 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 394.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,106,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,189,000 after acquiring an additional 882,348 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,096,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,917,000 after acquiring an additional 811,694 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,589,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,082,000 after acquiring an additional 802,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,103,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,944,000 after acquiring an additional 569,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

