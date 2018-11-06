Brokerages Anticipate Kirkland’s, Inc. (KIRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) to announce $153.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kirkland’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.20 million and the highest is $154.16 million. Kirkland’s reported sales of $144.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirkland’s will report full year sales of $652.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $649.80 million to $654.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $667.29 million, with estimates ranging from $665.28 million to $669.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kirkland’s.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Kirkland’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KIRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley set a $15.00 target price on shares of Kirkland’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th.

NASDAQ KIRK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.34. 133,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,087. The stock has a market cap of $164.30 million, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.13. Kirkland’s has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $13.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIRK. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 718.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the second quarter worth about $219,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the third quarter worth about $240,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, framed arts, furniture, ornamental wall décor, fragrance and accessories, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, textiles, housewares, gifts, artificial floral products, frames, clocks, and outdoor living items.

