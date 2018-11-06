Brokerages Anticipate Lilis Energy Inc. (LLEX) to Announce ($0.04) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Lilis Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:LLEX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.38 (Strong Buy) from the eight brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and six have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Lilis Energy’s rating score has declined by 38% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $6.88 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lilis Energy an industry rank of 33 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Ifs Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lilis Energy in a report on Monday, October 29th.

Lilis Energy stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. Lilis Energy has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.30.

Lilis Energy (NASDAQ:LLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.78 million.

About Lilis Energy

Lilis Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas properties. Its total net acreage in the Permian Basin is approximately 19,000 acres. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in the Delaware Basin in Winkler, Loving, and Reeves counties, Texas; and Lea County, New Mexico.

