Brokerages Anticipate Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Analysts expect that Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Navios Maritime’s earnings. Navios Maritime posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navios Maritime will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Navios Maritime.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $132.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.96 million. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 30.75%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Navios Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Navios Maritime presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

Shares of NM opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.89. Navios Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,900,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at $670,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

