Brokerages Anticipate Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.90. Olympic Steel reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 320%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Olympic Steel.

ZEUS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:ZEUS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.86. 20,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,412. Olympic Steel has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $219.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,506,000 after purchasing an additional 56,303 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 216,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 9.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 895.2% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 124,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olympic Steel (ZEUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply