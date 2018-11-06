Brokerages Anticipate Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.90. Olympic Steel reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 320%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Olympic Steel.

ZEUS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:ZEUS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.86. 20,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,412. Olympic Steel has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $219.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,506,000 after purchasing an additional 56,303 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 216,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 9.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 895.2% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 124,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

