Brokerages Anticipate TAL Education Group (TAL) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for TAL Education Group’s earnings. TAL Education Group posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TAL Education Group will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TAL Education Group.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $699.78 million during the quarter.

TAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Macquarie raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of TAL Education Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,419,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,616,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.32 and a beta of -0.29. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $47.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TAL Education Group (TAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.