Brokerages Anticipate Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.11. Weyerhaeuser posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Weyerhaeuser.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.72. The stock had a trading volume of 41,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,974,701. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $38.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 97,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 182,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 288.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 505,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,303,000 after buying an additional 375,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 12.1% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 265,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,561,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

