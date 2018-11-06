Brokerages Expect Federated Investors Inc (FII) to Post $0.61 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Federated Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Federated Investors also reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Federated Investors will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Federated Investors.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.04 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 26.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FII shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Federated Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Federated Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.21.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $35,459.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,665.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $251,364.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 541,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,477,561.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,712 shares of company stock valued at $291,790. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the second quarter worth $113,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the second quarter worth $156,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 123.9% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the third quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FII traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.96. 745,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,211. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Federated Investors has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $36.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 49.54%.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

