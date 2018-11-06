Brokerages Expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $0.88. Phillips 66 Partners posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $5.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $384.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.44 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 51.76% and a return on equity of 47.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

PSXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Friday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 275.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 709.7% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSXP opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52-week low of $44.40 and a 52-week high of $56.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.792 dividend. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 122.39%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles and Wood River; and natural gas liquids assets in Texas and Louisiana.

