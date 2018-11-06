Brokerages Expect RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Shares of RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RISE Education Cayman’s rating score has declined by 100% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $16.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RISE Education Cayman an industry rank of 173 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REDU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 198.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 38,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REDU opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. RISE Education Cayman has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.80 million and a PE ratio of 120.00.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. RISE Education Cayman had a positive return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that RISE Education Cayman will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

