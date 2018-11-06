Brokerages Set $48.00 Target Price for CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI)

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $48.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CVR Energy an industry rank of 177 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CVI traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.18. 14,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.34.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.84%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,102,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 9,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products.

