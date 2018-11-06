Brokerages Set $8.00 Price Target for RR Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD)

Shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. RR Donnelley & Sons’ rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $8.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RR Donnelley & Sons an industry rank of 96 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get RR Donnelley & Sons alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research raised shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th.

In related news, EVP Kenneth E. O’brien purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RRD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,620. RR Donnelley & Sons has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $453.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.73.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. RR Donnelley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

About RR Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications company, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. The company operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. It offers commercial and digital print, direct mail, statement printing, logistics, sourcing, and digital and creative services, as well as produces and sells labels, forms, educational testing materials, inserts, and books.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RR Donnelley & Sons (RRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.