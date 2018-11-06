Brokerages Set Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) Target Price at $63.67

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

ASMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th.

Shares of ASMB stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $22.50. 3,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,259. The stock has a market cap of $630.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.43. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $67.36.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 457.20% and a negative return on equity of 66.34%. On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, VP Uri A. Lopatin sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $609,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $204,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 20.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome in the United States.

