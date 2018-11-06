Brokerages Set Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) PT at $33.64

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.64.

BEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

NYSE BEP traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $28.18. 4,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,041. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -156.22 and a beta of 0.34. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.79 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -1,088.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 161.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 14.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,551,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,432,000 after purchasing an additional 57,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 9.5% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,319,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,581,000 after purchasing an additional 114,195 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.