Brokerages Set Immersion Co. (IMMR) Target Price at $13.63

Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

IMMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

NASDAQ IMMR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,815. Immersion has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Immersion had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 68.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Immersion’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immersion during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Immersion during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Immersion during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Immersion during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Immersion during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products.

