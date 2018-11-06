Brokerages Set Ion Geophysical Corp (IO) Price Target at $57.00

Shares of Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ion Geophysical to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Ion Geophysical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ion Geophysical in a report on Friday.

Shares of IO opened at $9.40 on Thursday. Ion Geophysical has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($1.39). Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 102.36% and a negative net margin of 32.58%. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ion Geophysical will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ion Geophysical news, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $635,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,635.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ion Geophysical during the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ion Geophysical by 31.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its position in Ion Geophysical by 116.7% during the third quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 39,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in Ion Geophysical during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ion Geophysical by 247.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 95,507 shares in the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers complete seismic data services, including survey design and planning, data acquisition, project management, advanced processing, and imaging services, as well as reservoir characterization and interpretation services.

