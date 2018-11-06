Brokerages Set Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) PT at $22.54

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.85.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 16.4% in the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 18,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 201,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 14.5% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 33,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 7.6% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 6.7% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 79,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.93. 14,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,491. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.