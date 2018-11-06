Brokerages Set Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) PT at $21.83

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th.

SKT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.03. 737,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,868. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $124.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.91%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, EVP Chad Perry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,043.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth $119,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth $217,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at about $283,000.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 510 different brand name companies.

