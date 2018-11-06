Brokers Issue Forecasts for LHC Group, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for LHC Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.03 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

LHCG has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Craig Hallum lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America set a $119.00 target price on LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.45.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $95.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $58.65 and a 1-year high of $103.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 75.0% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 54,005 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 23,141 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in LHC Group in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in LHC Group in the third quarter worth approximately $566,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 243.1% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 69,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 49,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 83.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other LHC Group news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 2,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $273,725.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,512 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff Reibel sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $180,804.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

