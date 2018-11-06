Brokers Issue Forecasts for Starbucks Co.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Starbucks in a research report issued on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 86.33% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Starbucks to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.48.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $64.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $65.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $809,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $8,783,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,052,087 over the last quarter. 3.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,083,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Starbucks by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 697,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $34,083,000 after acquiring an additional 373,651 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Starbucks by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 878,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $49,281,000 after acquiring an additional 71,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

