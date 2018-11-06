Brokers Offer Predictions for CDW’s Q4 2018 Earnings (CDW)

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CDW in a report released on Wednesday, October 31st. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 70.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CDW from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CDW from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $87.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. CDW has a 12 month low of $65.59 and a 12 month high of $92.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 45.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,171,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,620,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,158,000 after acquiring an additional 59,184 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 185.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth about $6,258,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $1,273,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,018.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina V. Rother sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $340,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,718,773.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,459 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.