BRT Apartments Corp (BRT) Director Louis C. Grassi Purchases 1,000 Shares

BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) Director Louis C. Grassi bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.33 per share, with a total value of $12,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BRT stock remained flat at $$11.57 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,509. BRT Apartments Corp has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $180.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $30.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Advisors LLC bought a new position in BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 129,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,399,000 after buying an additional 147,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 20,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered BRT Apartments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BRT Apartments Corp (BRT) Director Louis C. Grassi Purchases 1,000 Shares” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/brt-apartments-corp-brt-director-louis-c-grassi-purchases-1000-shares.html.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that primarily owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.