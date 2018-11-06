BT Group – CLASS A (BT.A) Price Target Raised to GBX 255

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 255 ($3.33) in a research report released on Friday morning. They currently have a market perform rating on the communications services company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Cfra set a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BT Group – CLASS A to a sector performer rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 275 ($3.59) in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group – CLASS A presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 272.67 ($3.56).

Shares of LON:BT.A opened at GBX 257.55 ($3.37) on Friday. BT Group – CLASS A has a 1-year low of GBX 224.20 ($2.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 337.05 ($4.40).

In other news, insider Alison Wilcox purchased 53,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £119,276.16 ($155,855.43).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc is a communications services company. The Company is engaged in selling fixed-voice services, broadband, mobile and television products and services, as well as managed networked information technology (IT) solutions and cyber security protection. Its segments include Consumer, which provides fixed-voice, broadband, TV and mobile services; EE, which is a mobile network operator in the United Kingdom and provides mobile and fixed communications services to consumers; Business and Public Sector, which provides communications and IT services to businesses and the public sector in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland (RoI) ;Global Services, which provides managed networked IT services to corporate customers; Wholesale and Ventures, which provides fixed and mobile services to communications providers (CPs); and Openreach, which provides copper and fiber connections between its exchanges and homes and businesses.

