BT Group plc (BT) to Issue $0.30 Semiannual Dividend

BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) declared a semiannual dividend on Monday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th.

BT Group has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. BT Group has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BT Group to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

NYSE BT opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. BT Group has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of research firms recently commented on BT. Royal Bank of Canada cut BT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

