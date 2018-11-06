BTIG Research Analysts Give American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) a $25.00 Price Target

BTIG Research set a $25.00 target price on American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMH. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Mizuho set a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.89. 52,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,886. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Stephanie G. Heim sold 25,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $577,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,148. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $3,450,000. 26.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 94,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 33.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 454,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,940,000 after acquiring an additional 114,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 29.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,058,000 after acquiring an additional 424,050 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 149.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.