Buckeye Partners (BPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BPL. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Buckeye Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Buckeye Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Buckeye Partners from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Buckeye Partners from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

BPL stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. Buckeye Partners has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.11). Buckeye Partners had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $909.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Buckeye Partners’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Buckeye Partners will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Buckeye Partners in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in Buckeye Partners by 2,566.7% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Buckeye Partners by 3,747.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 162,883 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Buckeye Partners in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Buckeye Partners in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Buckeye Partners

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

