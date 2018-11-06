Buckingham Asset Management LLC Sells 659 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,439,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3,687.7% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,372,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,367,000 after buying an additional 1,335,901 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO opened at $192.28 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $175.64 and a 12 month high of $220.82.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/buckingham-asset-management-llc-sells-659-shares-of-ishares-russell-2000-growth-etf-iwo.html.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.