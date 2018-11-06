Buckingham Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,667 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 91,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 41,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 101,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratford Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter.

VYM opened at $84.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $90.93.

