Buckingham Research Downgrades ChoicePoint (CPS) to Neutral

Buckingham Research lowered shares of ChoicePoint (NYSE:CPS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Buckingham Research currently has $76.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $140.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CPS. Zacks Investment Research cut ChoicePoint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Roth Capital raised their target price on ChoicePoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut ChoicePoint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ChoicePoint has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.25.

Shares of CPS opened at $74.62 on Monday. ChoicePoint has a 12-month low of $68.32 and a 12-month high of $146.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

ChoicePoint (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($1.16). ChoicePoint had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $861.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ChoicePoint will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in ChoicePoint by 78.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 375,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,130,000 after buying an additional 164,730 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ChoicePoint by 375.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in ChoicePoint in the second quarter valued at $6,906,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in ChoicePoint by 270.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in ChoicePoint in the second quarter valued at $2,265,000. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

ChoicePoint Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

