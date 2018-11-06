Bytom Trading Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00003103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, LBank, Cryptopia and CoinEgg. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Bytom has a market capitalization of $203.73 million and approximately $18.70 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00855387 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00001387 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00020987 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009823 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001406 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io, EXX, ZB.COM, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, OKEx, HitBTC, CoinTiger, Kucoin, LBank, Huobi, BitMart, RightBTC, FCoin, Neraex, BigONE, OTCBTC and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

