Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Shares Gap Up to $25.99

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.37, but opened at $25.99. Cabot Oil & Gas shares last traded at $25.63, with a volume of 224369 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Williams Capital set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.95.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.27.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 30,082,721 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $737,988,000 after purchasing an additional 143,852 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,968,674 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $261,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,096 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 6,311,496 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $142,135,000 after purchasing an additional 167,025 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,947,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $141,554,000 after purchasing an additional 986,353 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,900,663 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,290,000 after purchasing an additional 984,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

