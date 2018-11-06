CacheCoin (CACH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.00

CacheCoin (CURRENCY:CACH) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. CacheCoin has a market cap of $11,941.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CacheCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CacheCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, CacheCoin has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00853710 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001385 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00020989 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009845 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00001115 BTC.

CacheCoin Profile

CacheCoin (CRYPTO:CACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. CacheCoin’s total supply is 4,195,132 coins. CacheCoin’s official Twitter account is @CACHeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CacheCoin is /r/cachecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CacheCoin’s official website is www.cachecoin.cc.

CacheCoin Coin Trading

CacheCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CacheCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CacheCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CacheCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

