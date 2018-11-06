CAE (CAE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 13th. Analysts expect CAE to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. CAE had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CAE to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CAE has a one year low of $16.84 and a one year high of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

