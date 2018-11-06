Calix (CALX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

Calix (NYSE:CALX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CALX. Cowen raised shares of Calix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

NYSE CALX traded up $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.37. 2,187,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,161. The company has a market capitalization of $393.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.78. Calix has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.40.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.70 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calix will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $268,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 54,300 shares of company stock worth $377,380 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,971,000 after buying an additional 163,129 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 2,924,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,686,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,920,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,784,000 after buying an additional 158,589 shares in the last quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 139,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 516,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 29,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.

