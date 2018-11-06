Calix Inc (CALX) Receives $7.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of research firms have commented on CALX. Cowen upgraded shares of Calix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $268,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 54,300 shares of company stock valued at $377,380 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 14,808 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 42,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 56,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CALX stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,097. The company has a market cap of $393.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.78. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.70 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calix will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.

