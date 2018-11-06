Callaway Golf Co (ELY) Shares Bought by HL Financial Services LLC

HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,311 shares during the quarter. HL Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Callaway Golf worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 305,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 116,745 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 130,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 152,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 24,047 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, V Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 13,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Callaway Golf Co has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $262.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.83 million. Equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

